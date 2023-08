We have received reports this afternoon of a road accident in Ingoldmells that is believed to be serious.

The scene of the accident near Hardy's Animal Farm in Anchore Lane, Ingoldmells.

Lincolnshire Police have been at the scene in Anchor Lane and it is understood the road may be closed for some time.

Nicola Williams is one of several people who took to social media to warn visitors.

She said: “Road closed near Hardy’s Animal Farm in both directions. Traffic backed up all directions.”