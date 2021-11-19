BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Lorry collision with level crossing disrupts train services in Lincolnshire

Police accident.

The AA Traffic News has reported a collision between a lorry and the level crossing at Swineshead Bridge, causing ‘traffic queues’.

They said: “Road closed and queueing traffic for three miles due to accident, a lorry and a level crossing involved on A17 both ways between A1121 and Station Road.

“A lorry has struck the level crossing at Swineshead Station, and the road has been closed to allow for repair.”

This was reported at 9.40am this morning.

Update - 11.55am: A spokesman for East Midlands Railway told the Standard: “A road vehicle has collided with level crossing barriers at Swineshead.

“This is between Boston and Sleaford and is disrupting our trains on the Nottingham - Skegness route.

“At present the road vehicle is being removed from the site. Trains are able to run through this area but at a much reduced speed.

“Customers are advised to check our website for up to date details.”

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said at 11.59am: “We were called to a collision involving a lorry on the A17, at the level crossing at Swineshead Bridge at around 9.20am.

“No one was injured in the collision.

“The collision has damaged the electricity supply to the level crossing, and we remain on scene until it can be fixed.