BREAKING: Road closed on A52 at Croft following 'serious' three-vehicle collision
Emergency services are at the scene of a ‘serious’ collision involving three vehicles on the A52 at Croft.
The road is closed at Lomax Corner Garage at Croft Bank.
Divertions are in place into Croft, and the junction with A52 junction with Church Lane.
Lincolnshire Police tweeted the incident just a few minutes ago.
At this time no further details are available but we will bring further updates when we can.
Anyone with information regarding the incident can call 101, quoting incident 250 of today.