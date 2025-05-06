Brigg Town confirm long-serving players as joint-managers

Martin Pembleton (left), Danny North (centre) and Stephen McCarron (right) will be in charge of Brigg next season. Photo: Brigg Town FC.

​Brigg Town have confirmed long-serving players Stephen McCarron and Martin Pembleton will be joint-managers of the Zebras, with striker Danny North appointed as their assistant.

​McCarron and Pembleton stepped in for the final two games of the season after the departure of Brett Agnew and Joe Lamplough, and it’s now been confirmed by the club that they will remain in charge with North, who has retired from playing, alongside them.

A club statement read: “Both have been at the club for a number of years, and have between them played hundreds of games for the club. They now begin a new chapter in their journey with us.”

“Brett and Joe were both a credit to the club, and we thank them for all their efforts both on the pitch, and also with the hard work off the pitch that not everyone sees.”

Pembleton expressed his pride at the appointment, saying: "Both of us are honoured to be appointed as the new managers of Brigg Town FC. I would like to place on record a huge thanks to Brett and Joe for giving me the opportunity to join their coaching staff last season. I truly appreciate the experience I gained from them both, and I wish them nothing but the best for the future.

"The club have shown great trust and belief in Macca and me, and we’re committed to building a strong, competitive squad that reflects the values of the club and its community. We aim to create an environment where every player has the opportunity to grow, improve, and contribute to Brigg Town’s success."

McCarron added, “I’m incredibly proud to take on this new role. Having captained Brigg Town, I’ve experienced the highs and lows of this club.

"Now, alongside a great friend like Pembo, I’m excited to embark on this new chapter. We’re looking forward to building something special together."

On North’s appointment, the duo added: “Daniel brings with him a wealth of experience, a strong tactical understanding of the game, and a proven ability to lead and inspire.

"His knowledge of the sport, combined with his dynamic leadership style, will be a valuable asset as we continue to build on our ambitions both on and off the pitch.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​