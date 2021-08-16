British Legion branch marks its centenary with service in town

Rev Philip Johnson blessing the pennant that was awarded to the Sleaford and District branch of RBL, marking the 100 year anniversary. EMN-210908-091717001

The branch was founded 100 years ago on August 3, not long after the Royal British Legion was formed as an organisation in May 1921.

The ceremony at the war memorial began at 11am last Tuesday and branch chairman Major Clive Candlin said it went perfectly.

“In addition to the veterans, we had both station commanders from Cranwell and Digby and the Town Mayor and Vice Chairman of NKDC in attendance. Also, the county chairman of the Royal British Legion, John Johnson.”

Pennant that was awarded to the Sleaford and District branch of RBL, marking the 100 year anniversary. EMN-210908-091617001

The branch was awarded a pennant by British legion headquarters to mark the 100 years and attached to the Branch Standard. The pennant was presented to Major Candlin by Mayor of Sleaford, Coun Robert Oates and blessed by Rev Philip Johnson, Rural Dean of Lafford and Vicar of Sleaford, who also happens to be an RAF chaplain.

The pennant will remain permanently attached to the Standard.

Major Candlin said the event was a fitting tribute with a good turnout of veterans and the Lincolnshire Bikers Branch of the Royal British Legion.

It was followed by a social event at the Carre Arms Hotel in the evening.

Standard bearers L-R Alan Norcott, Brian Harvey, Richard Del-Toro EMN-210908-091629001

Sleaford RBL centenary. EMN-210908-091641001

John Pearson EMN-210908-091653001

Sleaford RBL centenary. EMN-210908-091705001

L-R W.O. Steward Thorpe and Group Captain Joanne Cambepp OBE of RAF Cranwell, Rev Philip Johnson, Wing Commander Damien Todd and W.O. Stu Dobson of RAF Digby. EMN-210908-091741001