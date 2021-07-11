Building firm donates noticeboard

No Caption ABCDE EMN-210625-144442001

A Sleaford plumbing and building firm has generously replaced the noticeboard for St Botolph’s Church Community Hall on Grantham Road after the old one was damaged beyond repair

Rev Mark Thomson, Rector of St Botolph’s Church, Quarrington, said: “One of our churchwardens, Sally-Anne Caunter, approached Newman Moore to see if they could help and they very kindly offered to purchase and erect a new one.”