Building firm donates noticeboard

A Sleaford plumbing and building firm has generously replaced the noticeboard for St Botolph’s Church Community Hall on Grantham Road after the old one was damaged beyond repair
Rev Mark Thomson, Rector of St Botolph’s Church, Quarrington, said: “One of our churchwardens, Sally-Anne Caunter, approached Newman Moore to see if they could help and they very kindly offered to purchase and erect a new one.”
He thanked Darren Dickinson (also pictured), from Newman Moore, who said: “We are always keen to work with the local community and give something back to the place where we work’.