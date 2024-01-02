Anglian Water is carrying out work in the Boston area.

A short time ago, a spokesman for Anglian Water said: “We’re sorry that some customers in Boston may have low water pressure or no water at all today. This is because of a burst water main in the area and our teams are working hard to get water supplies back to normal as soon as possible.

“We will be updating our In Your Area page on our website with further updates as repairs take place: https://inyourarea.digdat.co.uk/anglianwater. We are grateful to our customers for their patience whilst we carry out this essential work.”