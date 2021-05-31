Busy Bank Holiday Sunday for Skegness Firefighters

Skegness Fire Station

Just after 1am they were called to North Parade to assist at an road accident.

The crew used small tools to remove the battery of one vehicle, and used zorb granules to absorb an oil spill on the road.

At 5.40am the joined Louth firefighters where about 100 hay bales, in a dutch barn were on fire.

Crews used hose reels and rakes and allowed the fire to burn out under the supervision of the owner.

A fire crew attended later to re-inspect.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said no animals were involved in the incident.

Later at 12.50pm the Skegness crew attended a car fire at a retail park on Burgh Road.

There was fire damage to 100% of the vehicle. The crew used one hose reel and breathing apparatus to extinguish it.