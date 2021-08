In an emergency dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

Yesterday (Sunday) the emergency service was tasked at 2.20am to 'a man in the water'.

Once on scene, they assisted East Midlands Ambulance Service with casualty care.

Mablethorpe Coastguard team also in attendance.

Then at 5.30am they were stood down from a previous job to a swimmer who had smashed his head on the pier slats.

The person was given first aid and transferred to a friend's car for transportation to hospital.