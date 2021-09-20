Call for witnesses to Claxby Moor collision

Police appealing for witnesses

Police were called to reports of the incident on the A46 at Claxby Moor, which involved a white Ford transit van and a black Nissan Micra, just after 2.15pm.

Nobody travelling in the van was seriously injured, but two people, the male driver of the Micra and a female passenger, were seriously injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

A number of inquiries are underway as part of the investigation and police would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have any dashcam footage of the incident itself, or of either vehicle just before the incident took place.

To contact the police:

• 101, quoting incident 286 of 18 September

• Email [email protected] putting ‘Incident 286 of 18 September’ in the Subject line;