Call to action for coastguard heroes honoured with Platinum Jubilee medals

Lincolnshire Coastguards are honoured with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee medals.

The coastguards from from Mablethorpe, Skegness and Donna Nook were attending a ceremony to be presented with Queen’s Platinum Jubilee medals.

Guests at the medal presentation saw their commitment and bravery first-hand when a call to assist a member of the public was received moments before the award service began.

Jumping into action the crew on duty responded diligently before returning to the event.

MP for Louth and Horncastle, Victoria Atkins ,had the honour of presenting the medals tfor the invaluable work they do keeping our coastline safe.

The ceremony took place on Friday at the Conservative Club in Mablethorpe.

As well as the Platinum Jubilee medals there was a special medal for Mablethorpe Station Officer Kevin Corner, who has served for 20 years at the coastguard as a mainstay for the team.

Coastguards are the first point of call for visitors to Lincolnshire beaches who see someone in trouble and want to alert the emergency services.

Much like all coastguards across the country, they are on call 24/7, 365 days a year – attending and co-ordinating a wide range of incidents.

These can be as severe as searching for missing people, rescues from the water and dealing with casualty care between emergency service visits.

Victoria Atkins said: “It was an honour to present the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medal to Coastguards volunteers.

“Awarded in recognition for their vital work responding to incidents 24 hours a day 7 days a week.