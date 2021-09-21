Call to step up recycling habits in East Lindsey

Step up your recycling during Recycling Week.

Residents in East Lindsey are being urged to step up their recycling habits to fight climate change.

Recycle Now and East Lindsey District Council are asking residents to take action during Recycle Week.

This year Recycle Now welcomes a celebrity ambassador to front Recycle Week and is delighted to be working with TV Presenter, Invictus Games Medallist and Strictly Come Dancing Star JJ Chalmers for the national campaign.

JJ Chalmers said: “I’m thrilled to be part of this year’s campaign. I’m passionate about the environment and how we can battle climate change. I am delighted to be working with the Recycle Now team on what has become a really important week of action across the UK.”

Recycling currently saves 18 million tonnes of CO2 every year, which is the same as taking 12 million cars off the road.

Latest research from Recycle Now reveals that almost 9 out of 10 people now recycle.

However, 55% of households put items in the general rubbish bin that can be recycled; including clean foil, aerosols, and plastic toiletry (shampoo and conditioner bottles), plastic trays and cleaning and bleach bottles.

This, say Recycle Now and East Lindsey District Council, is where we need to ‘Step It Up’.

Coun Martin Foster, Portfolio Holder for Operational Services at East Lindsey District Council, said: "Everyone can play their part in helping to protect the environment by recycling as much as possible.

“We want to keep improving our recycling rate to preserve natural resources and that’s why we’re encouraging people to recycle more and waste less this Recycle Week because we want everyone to benefit from a clean, well-cared for environment that local people can be proud of.”

Every year Recycle Week unites retailers, brands, waste management companies, trade associations, national & local governments and the media to focus on how recycling can play a part in limiting the pressure we put on the planet through our use of natural resources.

Top tips for recycling in East Lindsey:

· Recycle more of these items: Bathroom plastics and aerosols

· Make sure these never go in the recycling bin: Thin plastics, takeaway food boxes, textiles, nappies and sanitary products

And if you’re at all unsure about how to recycle a specific item, remember that our website can show you exactly what needs to go in the recycling bin where you live – just pick your item from the list at https://www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/whatbinCraig Stephens, Campaign Manager for Recycle Now, “This year we’re focussed on how recycling can help fight climate change and how by recycling even better we can have a bigger impact on our environment. Here in East Lindsey it’s no different – more and more of us are recycling, so the next step is to make sure we get our recycling right. So come on, East Lindsey, keep up the great work and let’s make the district’s recycling better than ever before!”