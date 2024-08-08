Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for help to find a 15-year-old who has gone missing from the Sleaford Road area of Tattershall.

According to a Lincolnshire Police spokesperson, Lilly has been missing since Tuesday and officers are actively searching for her to ensure she is safe and well.

She is white, 5ft 4” tall, with a slim build, straight black hair, a belly bar and tongue piercing and may be wearing either grey ribbed trousers or white cycling shorts and a white bra top on.

She was last scene in the Sleaford Road area of Tattershall on Tuesday.

She may have headed towards the Peterborough and Cambridgeshire area.

If you can help, contact 101 and quote incident 512 of August 6.