Car bursts into flames after crashing into lamppost on A15 near Sleaford

Emergency services were called after a car collided with a lamppost on the A15 near Quarrington overnight (Tuesday/Wednesday).

By Andy Hubbert
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 09:44 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 10:37 GMT
A car burst into flames after a collision on the A15 near Quarrington.
A fire crew from Sleaford was called to the scene shortly before 11pm as a fire started in the car, caused by the crash.

According to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service, the car was extinguished by firefighters in breathing apparatus using hoses.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman added: “We were called to a vehicle on fire at the A15, Sleaford at around 10.55pm. A car collided with a lamppost. No one was injured in the incident.”

Highways were also called to clear the road and make it safe.

- Do you have a story to share with Lincolnshireworld readers? Go to our Submit Your Story section here.

