The collision was reported to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service at 6.48pm and a crew from Sleaford attended the scene on Grantham Road, according to the fire service.
The car is said to have been in collision with a domestic garage.
Crews used hose to cool the vehicle to prevent any fires breaking out and used a Thermal Image Camera to check for any hot spots before making the vehicle safe.
A fire service spokesman said: “There were no injuries or casualties.”
Lincolnshire Police have been approached for further details on the incident.