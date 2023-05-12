Register
Car crashes into garage in Sleaford

Emergency services were called to an incident in Sleaford last night (Thursday) when a car crashed into a garage.

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 12th May 2023, 10:35 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 13:27 BST
A car was in collision with a garage on Grantham Road in Sleaford.

The collision was reported to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service at 6.48pm and a crew from Sleaford attended the scene on Grantham Road, according to the fire service.

The car is said to have been in collision with a domestic garage.

Crews used hose to cool the vehicle to prevent any fires breaking out and used a Thermal Image Camera to check for any hot spots before making the vehicle safe.

A fire service spokesman said: “There were no injuries or casualties.”

Lincolnshire Police have been approached for further details on the incident.

