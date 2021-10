In an emergency dial 999 and ask for the fire service.

Three fire crews from Skegness, Wainfleet and Ingoldmells were called to the scene just after 1am today (Monday).

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue tweeted the was 100% damage by fire to one caravan and heat damage to two adjoining caravans.

The blaze was extinguished using four breathing apparatus and three hose reel jets.