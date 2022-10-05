Caravan severely damaged in fire at site in Ingoldmells
A static caravan was severely damaged in a fire at a site in Ingoldmells.
Lincs Fire & Rescue were called to the site in Sea Lane yesterday morning (Tuesday, October 4).
Three fire crews attended the scene from Skegness and Wainfleet fire stations.
The static caravan blaze was reported in a tweet from Lincs Fire and Rescue. Firefighters used two hose reels to extinguish it.
However, according to the Lincs Fire and Rescue tweet, there was severe damage to the caravan.