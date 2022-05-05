Care home in Hogsthorpe is inspected after death of resident

No details have been made public about the circumstances of the resident’s death at Meadows Court Care Home.

However, the care home remains under investigation after concerns were raised about its environmental safety and how residents were admitted.

A report published by the Care Quality Commission said inspectors found measures currently in place didn’t always keep residents safe.

"The information CQC received about the incident indicated concerns about the management of environmental safety and admission to the service,” the CQC said. “This inspection examined those risks.

“We looked at infection prevention and control measures under the Safe key question. We look at this in all care home inspections even if no concerns or risks have been identified. This included checking the provider was meeting COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

"We have found evidence that the provider needs to make improvements.” .

According to the CQC, the last rating for this service published in April 2021 was ‘requires improvement’. At the time of the most recent inspection in February, the home was providing care for 16 people aged over 65.

It was given an overall rating of ‘requires improvement’, as well as the same grade for three of the five criteria – safe, effective and well-led. It was rated ‘good’ for ‘caring and responsive’.

Meadows Court has been instructed to send the CQC an action plan to understand what they will do to improve the standards of quality and safety.

"We are mindful of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our regulatory function,” the CQC said. “This meant we took account of the exceptional circumstances arising as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic when considering what enforcement action

“We will work alongside the provider and local authority to monitor progress,” the CQC said. “We will continue to monitor information we receive about the service, which will help inform when we next inspect.”