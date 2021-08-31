Casualties receive care after fire and incident in Bank Holiday traffic near coast

In an emergency dial 999 and ask for the fire service.

The fire ignited at a tumble drier in the property on Lyndhurst Avenue.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue sent a crew from Skegness to the scene.

Firefighters removed the tumble dryer from the property and administered the casualty care.

The holiday traffic saw firefighters called to incidents on the roads,

Crews from Spilsby and Horncastle were called to a car fire on Brinkhill Road, Harrington, yesterday. The fire was extinguished using two hose reels.

A crew from Spilsby also attended a road accident on Bluestone Heath Road, Welton Le Marsh. Casualty care given by an off duty EMAS NHS Trust technician.