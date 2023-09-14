Register
Casualties treated after collisions on A17 at Brant Broughton and A52 Kirton Holme

Firefighters were called out to two collisions in the Sleaford and Boston areas yesterday evening (Wednesday), assisting with casualties.
Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert
Published 14th Sep 2023, 09:46 BST
Casualties required assistance after two collisions on the A17 and A52 on Wednesday evening.Casualties required assistance after two collisions on the A17 and A52 on Wednesday evening.
Crews from Donington and Kirton attended a two vehicle crash on the A52 at Kirton Holme reported at 6.41pm.

They assisted ambulance crews with casualty care and made the vehicles safe, according to a Lincolnshire Fire and Rescuie Service statement.

Meanwhile a fire crew from Sleaford was called out ten minutes later to a two vehicle collision on the A17 near Brant Broughton.

Again, firefighters assisted in providing care for the casualties and used absorbent granules to clear up a fuel leak, while also making the vehicles safe.