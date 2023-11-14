Register
Casualty cut from vehicle after crash at Ancaster

A casualty had to be cut from their vehicle after being involved in a crash at Ancaster yesterday (Monday).
By Andy Hubbert
Published 14th Nov 2023, 10:36 GMT
The A153 was closed at Ancaster due to a collision on Monday.

The incident was reported to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue at 12.17pm and two fire crews from Sleaford as well as another from Grantham attended the scene of the collision on Sleaford Road, Ancaster.

A fire service spokesman said firefighters used specialist cutting gear to release a casualty from the vehicle and administered oxygen.

They then made all vehicles involved safe and used absorbent granules to soak up a fuel leak.

The road was closed both ways between Wilsford Lane and the B6403 Ermine Street for the rest of the afternoon while police officers carried out collision investigation work.

