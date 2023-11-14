A casualty had to be cut from their vehicle after being involved in a crash at Ancaster yesterday (Monday).

The A153 was closed at Ancaster due to a collision on Monday.

The incident was reported to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue at 12.17pm and two fire crews from Sleaford as well as another from Grantham attended the scene of the collision on Sleaford Road, Ancaster.

A fire service spokesman said firefighters used specialist cutting gear to release a casualty from the vehicle and administered oxygen.

They then made all vehicles involved safe and used absorbent granules to soak up a fuel leak.