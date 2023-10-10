Register
Investigators have been unable to establish the cause a fire on a driveway which spread through two vehicles and damaged a house in Nocton has not been established by investigators.
By Andy Hubbert
Published 10th Oct 2023, 09:57 BST
The incident was reported at 11.53pm on Saturday night at a property on Wellhead Lane, Nocton.

According to Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service a crew from Lincoln attended the address and put out the blaze which severely damaged two vehicles on the driveway, and slightly damaged the guttering and a window of the house.

Crews in breathing apparatus used hoses and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire, but investigators say the cause is unknown.

