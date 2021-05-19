Centenary of British Legion marked with wreath laying

The event at the war memorial in Sleaford Market Place was begun with a proclamation by Town Cryer John Griffiths, who explained how four military charities came together after the First World War to form the British Legion.

They fought the injustices faced by service veterans, providing welfare support and comradeship.

Vicar of Sleaford, Rev Philip Johnson, said the Legion’s prayer followed by a minute’s silence, the laying of a wreath by Sleaford branch president Ian Graham, followed by the prayer of remembrance.

A wreath was laid at Sleaford War Memorial by the local branch for the Royal british legion's 100th anniversary. EMN-210517-155541001