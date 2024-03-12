Chance to boost your digital confidence this spring at Heckington Digital Hub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Heckington Digital Hub offers support for anyone who could do with help navigating the digital world.

Sessions are held every Wednesday during school term time from 1pm to 2.30pm at the Heckington Methodist Church Hall, Church Street, Heckington NG34 9RF.

One of six hubs held across North Kesteven, this inclusive space is run by North Kesteven District Council in collaboration with a range of dedicated volunteers, with sessions covering a range of topics including:

Setting up and sending emails

Video calling

Accessing services online, such as NHS and council services

Online shopping

Safety and security online

Using apps effectively

And much more

Heckington Digital Hub volunteer Rory said of his role,

“I initially became a Digital Hubs volunteer as I was out of work, and volunteering gave me something to fill my time with. Heckington is a great little hub. One big thing that I like about the Heckington Digital Hub, is when you get regulars coming to the sessions and it’s always nice to see them enjoying the social aspect of the group as well as receiving digital help and support. It’s really rewarding to help individuals with problems they may be facing. You often get individuals saying, ‘we don’t know what we would do without you.’”

Rachael Gordon, co-ordinator of the Digital Hubs said: “I urge residents in Heckington and surrounding areas to participate in the Heckington Digital Hub sessions, where they can enhance and develop their online skills, in a welcoming and supportive environment. Led by North Kesteven District Council colleagues and supported by volunteers, these free sessions aim to empower individuals with the skills and confidence needed to engage in online activities.”

If attending the Heckington sessions, if possible, please bring along your own device, this could be a laptop, tablet, or smart phone. There is a tablet available to use, but you make the session more beneficial by being supported on a device which is familiar to you.