Chance to win holidays at Fantasy Island in appeals for children's charities helping Ukraine

A gold holiday and free wristbands is being offered as a prize in a charity appeal to help the Ukraine.

Fantasy Island has launched the appeal after supporting the weekend's collection by the Seafood Cafe in Skegness with a van load of vital donations.

Mellors Group donated £1,000 of toiletry products including baby food and formulas, medicine, nappies, toothbrushes, tinned foods and more.

Altogether four van loads of items collected by the Seafood Cafe left Skegness on Monday for a Grimsby haulage firm, to be transported to Poland and the Ukraine this week.

Fantasy Island is raffling two holidays to raise money to support the efforts.

People are urged to visit the brand’s JustGiving page to donate to children’s charities, Save the Children and Unicef UK for the chance to win a holiday at its resort.

James Mellors, Operations Director at Mellors Group, said: “We’re absolutely devastated to hear about the tragedies which are occurring in the Ukraine.

"As a business we focus on bringing smiles and laughter to families across the country, so this is absolutely heartbreaking to hear.

“Lincolnshire has a fantastic sense of community and it’s great to see people of all ages around the area coming together to help.

"We want to bring everyone together to help raise awareness and donations which will help families in the Ukraine."

To donate to Save the Children and Unicef UK and be entered into the Mellors Group raffle to win a Gold Fantasy Island Holiday, with up to four free wristbands for the entirety of your stay, visit the website here.