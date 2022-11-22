Charitable foundation launched by accountants and business advisers

One of the East Midlands’ largest groups of accountants and business advisers, Duncan & Toplis has launched a new foundation to support local good causes.

Duncan & Toplis Foundation trustees- (clockwise, starting top left) Adrian Reynolds, Kay Botley, Niall Kingsley, Theo Banos, Rachel Barrett, Alistair Main

The Duncan & Toplis Foundation will serve as the philanthropic arm of Duncan & Toplis, leading new fundraising initiatives and increasing the impact of the team’s charitable activities.

The foundation has been launched with the initial target of distributing £500,000 to local initiatives by 2025, which will be the 100th anniversary of Duncan & Toplis.

Duncan & Toplis supports more than 12,000 businesses and individuals with services including accountancy, tax and business advice, audit, assurance services, HR, payroll, legal services and IT. Established in 1925, Duncan & Toplis has 11 offices across Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire and employs more than 400 people.

Managing Director of Duncan & Toplis and Chair of The Duncan & Toplis Foundation, Adrian Reynolds said: “Duncan & Toplis and its team members have a long history of supporting local charities and community groups, with regular charity appeals, events and activities.

"The launch of the Duncan & Toplis Foundation seeks to build on this by making greater use of the group’s resources and connections across the region to better direct, organise and raise awareness of the team’s charitable giving and volunteering.

“We’ve always supported and encouraged our team members to volunteer, donate and engage with charities and good causes and many team members have really seized on these opportunities and led initiatives to do great things. With the Duncan & Toplis Foundation, we can now take things to another level by getting the whole Duncan & Toplis group behind each activity. The Duncan & Toplis Foundation is new and tremendously exciting. I know it will help our team members, our clients and supporters to make a huge difference in our communities.”

The Duncan & Toplis Foundation will primarily support initiatives that seek to improve the quality of local communities within a 20-mile radius of the company’s 11 office locations, with causes such as the provision of food and shelter, mental health, palliative care and youth employment among those given priority support.

Focus areas for support will be determined each year and organisations and charities can request support through a simple online form. 95% of all money raised will be directed to UK based charities, with the remaining 5% supporting international charities.

Duncan & Toplis offices, located in Boston, Grantham, Lincoln, Loughborough, Louth, Melton Mowbray, Newark, Skegness, Sleaford, Spalding and Stamford.

After an initial launch year, Duncan & Toplis clients will also be able to join the Duncan & Toplis Foundation. In this way, smaller organisations will be able to create a structured CSR (corporate social responsibility) programme and make use of the foundation’s resources to maximise their fundraising potential.