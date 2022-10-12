Child cyclist taken to hospital with head injuries following serious road collision in Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire Police

Officers were called to the incident at the Holbeach Roundabout near Spalding at around 7.20pm yesterday, Tuesday, October 11.

A force spokesperson said: “The cyclist – a young boy – sustained a head injury in the collision and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Eyewitnesses say a grey Peugeot car was involved in the incident and was seen driving around the roundabout before heading northbound towards Boston.

“We are now appealing for more information and are asking anyone who saw the vehicle before or after the collision to get in touch.”

You can contact police by dialling 101 and quoting incident number 393 of 11 October, or by emailing [email protected], remembering to include incident number 393 of 11 October in the Subject line.