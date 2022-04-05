Children of Courage are recognised in Sleaford Rotary awards

Rotary Club Children of Courage Award winner - Oliver Jordan. EMN-220324-112429001

Hosted at William Alvey School, guests celebrated seven individuals nominated by local schools for dealing with, adjusting to and overcoming obstacles and harsh circumstances such as mental and physical impairments, devastating family situations and other challenges.

The awards, were presented Deputy Mayor Coun Linda Edwards-Shea and chairman of NKDC Coun Susannah Barker-Milan.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seven-year-old Oliver Jordan goes to Our Lady of Good Counsel RC School and is a carer of his mum and little brother.

Rotary Club Children of Courage Award winner - Summer Wilson EMN-220324-112418001

When pregnant with his little brother, his mum, Holly, developed diabetes and slipped into unconsciousness. Oliver, then aged five, remained calm, called for his gran to come and called the emergency services, saying: “Mummy has poorly blood and is sleeping.”

He said: “It was scary as I didn’t understand.”

Help arrived, but recently mum has been pregnant again and Oliver developed an ability to spot when her blood sugars were low, often before she noticed herself.

Holly, a nurse, said: “My speech slows down and he pricks my finger and gives me a sweet.” He also helps with his younger brother’s medical condition and will clear a space when he has a seizure.

Rotary Club Children of Courage Award winner - William Swan-Dennis EMN-220324-112359001

Another amazing story was William Swan-Dennis, 12, a student in his first year at Carre’s Grammar School. When he was a baby he developed cancer and underwent a liver transplant.

Chemotherapy affected his hearing and he has to contend with health issues while working hard at school.

Tragically, William’s older brother Tom, a former Carre’s student, died just over a year ago from a brain tumour.

Despite needing ongoing medical support, William has competed several times in the British Transplant Games. William said he loves football, rugby and cricket: “I want to do my brother proud. I will be competing in the Transplant Games again this year, in table tennis and football.”

Rotary Club Children of Courage Award winner - Kassandra Lancashire EMN-220324-112317001

Mum Angela said: “Since his brother died he has not stopped - he is amazing. His brother was like it as well.”

Young Lilly Andrews, aged 10, from Winchelsea School in Ruskington, was too overcome with emotion to go up on stage. Lilly suffered from various medical conditions until being diagnosed with autism two years ago. She also struggled with her dad working overseas for long periods, prolonged by Covid restrictions.

Despite this, headteacher Helen Duckett said Lilly has a positive attitude, always hard working having been very quiet and withdrawn at first. She overcame anxiety to go on a PGL residential adventure week and attends horse riding therapy, showing her rosettes and sharing her successes in assembly.

Proud mum Emma said: “She has overcome so much in her short life. To see the difference from starting at Winchelsea to now - we will always be thankful to the members of staff.”

Rotary Club Children of Courage Award winners - from left - Katelyn Green, Oliver Jordan, Summer Wilson, William Swan-Dennis, Kassandra Lancashire, Lilly Andrews, Benas Jarasunas EMN-220324-112329001

Ten-year-old William Alvey pupil Benas Jarasunas has had a challenging year at school, balancing his role as a young carer for his mum with school work while she was ill, making meals and generally helping out.

He said: “Sometimes I have had to call the ambulance for my mum.”

Having to miss days, he is increasing his hours in the classroom. Headteacher Stephen Tapley said he always works doubly hard to catch up and while at home ,joins in lessons remotely.

Summer Wilson is a hard-working 14-year-old at St George’s Academy, Sleaford, who lost her dad to Covid. For a period of time this stopped her attending school or going out, but she is now getting on top of her studies, with a talent for performing arts.

She said: “I’m proud of myself. After losing my dad, I had no choice but to get through it and I’ve had my friends to help.”

Sixteen-year-old fellow St George’s Academy pupil Katelyn Green deals with obsessive compulsive disorder, heightened by the challenges of Covid. She attends school as much as she can and said: “It is getting easier for me.

Rotary Club Children of Courage Award winner - Lilly Andrews EMN-220324-112247001

“I’m hoping to go onto Grantham College to study health and social care and would like to become a behavioural therapist.”

Kassandra Lancashire, 15, is in her final year at St George’s Academy in Ruskington. She joined the school in March 2021 in the midst of lockdown and has to get up at 6.30am to travel by taxi every day from her foster parents’ home in Gainsborough, as she was a ‘Child in Care from out of the county with her younger sibling.

She was praised by her teacher Joe Sweeting for taking everything in her stride and applying top effort, without complaint, despite the uncertainty.

Kassandra said: “I don’t like being the centre of attention and was quite nervous being on stage.

“I like history, art and graphics and may go into set design,” she said.

Rotary Club Children of Courage Award winner - Benas Jarasunas EMN-220324-112259001

Rotary Club Children of Courage Award winner - Benas Jarasunas EMN-220324-112226001

Rotary Club Children of Courage Award winner - Lilly Andrews EMN-220324-112152001

Rotary Club Children of Courage Award winner - Oliver Jordan EMN-220324-112204001

Rotary Club Children of Courage Award winner - William Swan-Dennis EMN-220324-112124001

Rotary Club Children of Courage Award winner - Katelyn Green EMN-220324-112109001