Childrens book debut for Lincolnshire author.

Boston has a new author who has produced a children’s book, ideal for a bedtime story.

Michelle Saw, who lives at Fishtoft, has just had her first childrens book published by Olympia Publishers.

Michelle has been in the fitness industry for over 37 years and enjoys helping people to reach their fitness goals, specialising now in exercise and movement for older people and adults with various disabilities.

Her passion though lies in the great outdoors and that's where she feels the most inspired, being amongst nature and surrounded by wildlife. So she loves long walks and exploring different woodlands and forests with her husband, Nathan and their two dogs.

Michelle with her first book.

Michelle told us: “When I was young I loved adventure stories and my bedtime reading was always the Famous Five by Enid Blyton. I enjoyed writing my own and so from a young age it was a dream of mine to write my own book.

"When my daughter Rebecca came along, it gave me a good chance to write one for her, but with a busy life I never found the time. It wasn't until four years ago, bearing in mind my daughter is now in her late twenties by now,that I actually got an idea for a children's book, when on holiday in Norfolk with my husband Nathan and our dogs.

“Just wandering through Thetford Forest and seeing all of the squirrels dashing about and then watching people go on the Go Ape, which is the high wire treetop adventure, gave me the inspiration needed.”

Treetop Adventure is about a grey squirrel called Ash born with no tail and is bullied by the others. Unable to balance properly, Ash keeps falling off the tree branches until the family come to the rescue and build a treetop adventure with zip wires and bridges. Soon Ash comes across another squirrel who is also being bullied for being red. But one stormy night differences are set aside to make a dramatic rescue and through acts of kindness, teamwork and heroism, strong friendships are formed.

All characters are gender neutral, so the child reading can decide what gender they would like their hero squirrel to be.