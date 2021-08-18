Coach returning home from Skegness bursts into flames with 54 passengers inside

54 passengers escaped this burning bus which was returning from a trip to Skegness.

The coach had reached the A617 at Avernham at around 7pm on Saturday when it caught fire with passengers inside after 'smoking materials' were disposed of in the toilet.

Four fire crews from Nottinghamshire were called to the scene and Nottinghamshire Police were also present managing traffic.

The coach was severely damaged but, luckily, none of the passengers were seriously injured.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service have issued a statement about the importance of disposing of smoking materials properly. A spokesman said: "We were called to Main Road, Averham, at 7.08pm on Saturday.

"Crews from Collingham, Tuxford, Bingham and Carlton helped 54 people escape and had put the fire out by about 9.30pm, by which time the whole coach was severely damaged.

"The fire was caused by the disposal of smoking materials in the coach toilet.