Coastguard alerted after reports of suspected bomb on Skegness beach

By Chrissie Redford
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 7:47 am
Updated Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 8:06 am

Skegness Coastguard cordoned off area near Skegness Pier and sent pictures of the object to the EOD.

Unfortunately the object was covered by the tide before the arrival of the Royal Logistics Corps bomb disposal team on Saturday.

Four team members were in attendance and re-tasked to the scene on Sunday.

Skegness Coastguard said when the Royal Logistics Corps arrived on scene they deemed the object safe and removed it.

Three team members from Skegness and four from wrangle were in attendance.

Anyone who sees an emergency at the coast should dial 999 and ask for the coastguard

A suspected bomb on Skegness beach was reported on Saturday.

The tide had covered the area on Saturday but teams returned on Sunday.

The object was deemed safe and removed.

The object was deemed safe.

