Coastguard alerted after reports of suspected bomb on Skegness beach

Skegness Coastguard cordoned off area near Skegness Pier and sent pictures of the object to the EOD.

Unfortunately the object was covered by the tide before the arrival of the Royal Logistics Corps bomb disposal team on Saturday.

Four team members were in attendance and re-tasked to the scene on Sunday.

Skegness Coastguard said when the Royal Logistics Corps arrived on scene they deemed the object safe and removed it.

Three team members from Skegness and four from wrangle were in attendance.

Anyone who sees an emergency at the coast should dial 999 and ask for the coastguard

