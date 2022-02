Accident update

According to Lincolnshire Police the incident was reported at 5.46pm on the A153 Tattershall Road near Billinghay.

Police were called to help manage the scene where a white Ford Transit van and a white Fiat van were said to have been involved. There were no injuries to occupants reported.