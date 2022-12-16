Emergency services have been at the scene of a collision involving two vehicles on the A17 between Brant Broughton and Stragglethorpe.

The A17 is blocked by a collision at Brant Broughton.

The road has been closed since shortly after 1pm today (Friday) and motorists have been asked by police to avoid the area.

Police, fire services and ambulance crews are said to be on the scene.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “A man and a woman were taken to hospital for treatment for injuries.

"Recovery is required for both vehicles so the road is not yet clear.”

There has been queueing traffic in both directions causing delays of up to 10 minutes in both directions, according to AA traffic reports.

It has also caused Stragglethorpe Lane and High Street, Brant Broughton, either side of the A17 junction, to be closed as well due to the location of the collision.

