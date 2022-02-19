Collision blocking A17 between Sleaford and Heckington

Collision on the A17.

Lincolnshire Police have been approached for more information but a witness has said that she could see at least one car badly damaged.

She said: "The road is blocked just past the Kirkby La Thorpe turning and police are turning drivers back, but there are already lengthy tailbacks in both direction registering on AA traffic news.

An air ambulance has also been seen heading towards the area.

Lincolnshire Police have stated: "We have closed the A17 at Kirkby-La-Thorpe in both directions due to an road traffic collision. The road is likely to remain closed for some time. Please use alternative routes."

The A17 is closed between the A153 turn off for Ruskington and the Heckington bypass, with diverted drivers congesting roads through Howell and Ewerby in an effort to go round.