Collision blocking one lane of Sleaford A17 bypass near Holdingham roundabout

Emergency services have been called to the scene after a single vehicle collision on the A17 near Holdingham roundabout.

The A17 Sleaford bypass is partially blocked after a collision.

The collision is believed to have happened shortly before 5pm and one motorist contacted the Sleaford Standard to say they could see a car in among some trees, a van and another car behind it blocking one of the eastbound lanes of the Sleaford A17 bypass heading away from the roundabout.

It is causing congestion as it is narrowing the road from two to one lane as drivers exit the roundabout.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman confirmed: “It is a single vehicle collision where a car has left the road and collided with a tree. Thankfully it doesn’t look to be too serious, no reported injuries. The incident was called in at 4.48pm.”