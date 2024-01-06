Register
Collision blocking road in Sleaford town centre

Lincolnshire Police are reporting that access to Southgate and Watergate in Sleaford is currently blocked after a collision in the town centre.
By Andy Hubbert
Published 6th Jan 2024, 11:41 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2024, 11:47 GMT
The scene of the reported collision, Watergate in Sleaford. Photo: GoogleThe scene of the reported collision, Watergate in Sleaford. Photo: Google
A car is said to have been involved in the collision near the Legionnaires Club on Watergate shortly before 11am.

As a result the level crossings at Southgate and Castle Causeway have been blocked off to traffic.

There is no information regarding injuries at this stage.

Police are telling drivers to avoid the area.

AA traffic news is displaying traffic backing up on Southgate, Grantham Road, West Banks, King Edward Street and Castle Causeway.