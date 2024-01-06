Collision blocking road in Sleaford town centre
Lincolnshire Police are reporting that access to Southgate and Watergate in Sleaford is currently blocked after a collision in the town centre.
A car is said to have been involved in the collision near the Legionnaires Club on Watergate shortly before 11am.
As a result the level crossings at Southgate and Castle Causeway have been blocked off to traffic.
There is no information regarding injuries at this stage.
Police are telling drivers to avoid the area.
AA traffic news is displaying traffic backing up on Southgate, Grantham Road, West Banks, King Edward Street and Castle Causeway.