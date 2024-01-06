Lincolnshire Police are reporting that access to Southgate and Watergate in Sleaford is currently blocked after a collision in the town centre.

The scene of the reported collision, Watergate in Sleaford. Photo: Google

A car is said to have been involved in the collision near the Legionnaires Club on Watergate shortly before 11am.

As a result the level crossings at Southgate and Castle Causeway have been blocked off to traffic.

There is no information regarding injuries at this stage.

Police are telling drivers to avoid the area.