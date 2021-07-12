Collision on A17 Leadenham bypass sees motorcyclist seriously injured

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage following the serious collision, which was reported at 1.36pm, closing the A17 at Brant Broughton to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.

A police statement said: “The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

“If you witnessed the collision or have dashcam footage available, please get in touch.”

Call 101 or email [email protected] quoting incident 238 of July 11.