Collision on A631 left motorcyclist with serious injuries

Lincolnshire Police appeal.

Officers received reports of a single-vehicle collision on Gainsborough Road, Bishopbridge just after 7pm involving a white Yamaha FZR 600 motorcycle.

A 34-year-old man sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he remains.

The A631 junction, just north of West Rasen, was closed before 8pm to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.

It was reopened during the early hours of this morning (Thursday).

If anyone witnessed the collision or captured dashcam footage, please get in touch with officers.

You can contact Lincolnshire Police by calling 101, quoting incident 421 of May 18, or by emailing [email protected]