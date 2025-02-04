COLUMN: Gardening - How to make the most of the colder months

Shop-bought parsely can be grown on windowsills.

This column is provided by resident gardener Kate Giffen

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​January and February might not seem like the best months for gardening, but they are an excellent time to get thinking about how to maximise the space you have and what type of garden you want to create.

Don’t forget you don’t have to go full scale to see fantastic results that can also save you money!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Windowsill herbs are a fantastic option as they are relatively easy and can provide you with pretty much a year-long supply.

Resident gardener Kate Giffen.

I have had great success simply replanting the potted herbs you get from the supermarket. Once you have used them, re-pot into a slightly larger pot with general potting compost. Make sure the pot has a drainage hole and then place the whole thing on a saucer or tray.

This has worked well for me with shop-bought basil, parsley and chives. When the weather gets warmer, you can separate out the plants and plant in larger pots outside.

It is good to remember how useful and versatile the humble herb is when looking at companion planting later on in the year. Companion planting helps to keep your soil healthy, encourages pollination and can discourage pests. Here are a few useful combinations that go well together:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chives – apples, carrots and roses

Basil – peppers and tomatoes

Parsley – tomatoes, cucumbers, potatoes

January is also a good time to get pruning, so that you can get in before the birds start nesting from February/March time.

It is pretty much a universally good time for fruit trees and bushes, such as gooseberries and currant bushes, roses and other perennials, but do doublecheck before you chop as some varieties prefer a slightly later trim.

January/February is also a great time to plant fruit bushes and trees, although if the ground is frozen, they may need to be in pots until it thaws out a bit.

You can also carry on sowing early carrots, winter salad and broad beans, although again, the beans might need to go into pots.

Look out for some bulbs beginning to come up – it is such an exciting time of year!