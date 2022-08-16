Combine harvester fire at Ruckland

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue

At 12.27pm, Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue crews from Horncastle, Louth, Spilsby and Alford attended Ruckland Lane to a combine harvester and field on fire.

There was severe damage by fire to the engine compartment of the combine, as well as 50 acres of standing crop, 10 acres of straw and 150 metres of hedgerow.

The fire was extinguished using six hose reels, eight beaters, two thermal imaging cameras and small tools.

The farmer's machinery and water bowser were also used to aid with extinguishing the fire.

On Sunday, Louth fire crew also attended a fire off Crowtree Lane, where there was severe fire damage to 2sqm of logs and grassland.