Community celebration of Sutton-on-Sea history to take place this June
Vintage-on-Sea, which has been put together as part of the South & East Lincolnshire Councils Partnership’s Arts Council England NPO project in collaboration with community groups and representatives, will take place on Saturday 29 June, from 10am to 4pm.
There will be a variety of different acts and entertainment including High Tea [with a twist] from Levantes Dance Theatre performing, as well as other singers, bands, dance groups, magicians, and more.
A market will also take place on the day, with over 30 different stalls for people to explore and enjoy including vintage items, food and drink and games and activities.
A series of craft workshops will also be available giving people the opportunity to create their own miniature seaside windmills to take home with them, as well as face painting and lots more family-friendly fun.
As well as Vintage-on-Sea, there are a host of other events are taking place across the summer in Sutton-on-Sea, including a large-scale group sand drawing activity on the beach on Saturday 22 June.
The project is part of the Partnership's NPO project through funding from Arts Council England, which looks to support arts, culture, heritage and creativity across the whole of South and East Lincolnshire, providing meaningful opportunity and programming for residents, developing the sector and helping to build our arts, culture and heritage offer. More information is available at https://www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/ACENPO.
Councillor Craig Leyland, Leader at East Lindsey District Council, said: “It’s really exciting to have such a wide variety of activities available for our residents in Sutton-on-Sea across the summer months, which I'm sure will provide a lot of fun and entertainment, as well as an educational experiences to learn about the history and geography of the area.
“There is a great programme of work and events planned through the NPO programme across East Lindsey and South and East Lincolnshire, and I am delighted that Sutton-on-Sea can be such a hub for these activities whilst the new Colonnade is built.”