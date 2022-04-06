Community grocery store and youth club to open in vacant units in Sleaford shopping precinct

Vacant units in Riverside Precinct, Sleaford. EMN-220404-125427001

Charity Sleaford New Life Church with its Community Impact Team, which provides many different community activities for the area, has signed up to take over unoccupied units at the rear of the centre, off Southgate, and will be turning part of the space into a community grocery store.

The store, set to open in June, will take surplus food from sources such as retailers or manufacturers. People will pay a yearly membership fee and then will be able to purchase up to £25 worth of goods for just £5. They will also be able to take advantage of recipe cards and demonstrations illustrating cookery skills.

New Life Community Impact has also submitted a change of use planning application to turn another part of the building into a space for the town’s young people. If granted, it would become home to Sleaford Youth Club, currently based at Sleaford Children’s Centre. This would enable the charity to expand and offer weekday and school holiday activities.

Volunteer team leader, Rod Munro, said they already run Sleaford Community Larder and have identified a need for another service to help those that are supporting themselves. “The community grocery store will be open to all and members will be able to access produce that is still fit to be used for a low price.

He added: “At the youth club, we are outgrowing our current space. We have around 70 young people who attend on Fridays, taking part in activities like cooking, art and gaming. The pandemic has had a huge impact on young people in terms of anxiety. We’re keen to reach out and provide a safe place for young people to go after school and during the school holidays.”

The scheme is receiving £3,000 in start-up funding from Lincolnshire Police’s Mutual Gain programme for community projects.

Rod said the charity has further plans for the site including a space for mental health support groups, as well as outreach advice services for issues like utilities, budgeting, digital and employment support.

“The Riverside Centre is an ideal location as it is accessible and we think there’s lots of potential,” he said. “As well as paid staff, we have a team of over 180 volunteers across all our activities and there will be further volunteering and apprenticeship opportunities available too.”

Lincolnshire Co-op owns the centre which is managed by agents Banks Long and Co.

The Co-op’s regional property manager Ed Greaves said: “We’re pleased we can help New Life Community Impact provide more services in Sleaford.

“The work the charity does with the food bank, the youth club, and so much more is valued by the community. These new premises will enable the team and the dedicated volunteers to reach even more people.”

Recent lettings in the Riverside Centre include Sleaford Fight Academy, which offers classes in a range of martial arts, and a Post and Packing service soon to open. They join Sleaford Post Office, Press 2 Play gaming and video, Envy hairdressers, Dixon’s Opticians, Mobile Phone Tech, Card Factory, Dee’s Gifts, Costa Coffee and Sole Therapy chiropodists.

There is local interest in the two remaining units and it is hoped more lettings will take place during the next few weeks. James Butcher, from Banks Long and Co, said: “We’ve been working to bring new services to the centre over the years, during some difficult times for the commercial property sector. It’s great to see more organisations and businesses coming to the Riverside Centre to join our existing tenants.”

