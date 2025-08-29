Community groups in Boston-area react with 'delight' after receiving share of £100,000-plus

Boston Sea Cadets in action on the Witham.

Community groups in and around Boston have reacted with ‘delight’ at being awarded a slice of more than £100,000 to support their work.

The organisations are the latest to benefit from the Lincolnshire Community Foundation’s GRASSroots Grants Fund.

The scheme aims to, in the foundation’s words, ‘enable places to invest in and restore their community spaces and create the foundations for growth at neighbourhood level’.

It is funded by the Government-backed UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and distributed locally by Boston Borough Council.

Fosdyke Playing Field, where bike racks and play equipment is to be installed.

In all, £101,449 has been awarded to a range of causes in the borough.

Among them is Boston Indoor Bowls Club, which has received £20,000 for refurbishment works to include the kitchen, dining area and social space.

Last year, the club started offering meals for members and non-members from its Rosebery Avenue base.

The aim was not to create a new revenue stream, but to provide a service to the community; in this spirit, prices were set merely to cover costs.

The field where Kirton Parish Council plans to add children's playing facilities.

The initiative proved a hit. Now, thanks to the UKSPF grant – plus £5,000 from East Midlands Railway and £4,000 in club funds – work has begun on a new kitchen. The predecessor dated, in parts, from 1985 and was ‘not fit-for-purpose’, the club said.

Karl Pick, a director at the club, described receiving the UKSPF grant as ‘incredible’, explaining that without it prices would have had to go up to raise the funds needed.

He gave a ‘massive thanks’ to UKSPF and all those who financially support the club.

The other causes and sums received were:

Willoughby Road Allotments has received more than £17,000 for repairs and accessibility improvements.

Boston Sea Cadets – £20,000 towards the purchase of its boat station

Calm Steps CIC – £3,000 for a programme of events for young people at Pescod Hall and in Boston town centre

Fosdyke Playing Field – £2,468.98 for installing bike racks and play equipment

Kirton Parish Council – £24,999 for the creation of new play facilities, public realm improvements and the installation of CCTV

Old Leake Community Centre and Playing Fields Committee – £13,576 for works including the upgrading of changing rooms, showers and flooring in the bar and community room

Willoughby Road Allotments – £17,405.45 for repairs and accessibility improvements at the site

In addition, in South Holland, Gosberton Youth Centre has been awarded £2,479.25 for the provision of additional youth club sessions.

Before receiving the funding, Boston Sea Cadets had been facing uncertainty about its long-term access to the boat station it uses in Witham Bank.

Commanding Officer Petty Officer Jenny Harvey said: “Without the boat station we would lose the biggest part of what sea cadets do. This fantastic opportunity to now buy the premises on Witham Bank will now provide us with security for a home for all our boats. It will also mean that we will secure a place to boat for many future generations of cadets to come. We are extremely grateful.”

Gosberton Youth Centre says it is 'delighted' to be awarded funds for its services.

A spokesman for Calm Steps CIC said: “This support will allow Calm Steps CIC to create opportunities for local young people to build resilience, confidence and positive connections within their community. Having the backing of the GRASSroots scheme means a great deal as it not only helps us deliver our work, but it shows belief in the importance of giving young people a safe and supportive community to grow in.”

Elizabeth Martin, funding officer and one of the trustees of Fosdyke Playing Field, said: “The trustees of Fosdyke Playing Field are extremely pleased that we have been successful in our grant application and wish to express our gratitude to UKSPF for this award.”

A spokesman for Kirton Parish Council said: “This funding is a fantastic boost for our community. We’re excited to get started and can’t wait to see local families enjoying the new facilities.”

A spokesman for Old Leake Community Centre said: “This project represents another positive step for the centre and we are proud to be maintaining and improving it for future generations.”

A Willoughby Road Allotments spokesman said: “The allotments have always been community orientated and the award has recognised our achievements throughout the last few years. We would also like to thank Lincolnshire Community Foundation for their help and support with this grant.”

Gosberton Youth Centre also said: “The Gosberton Youth Centre runs a variety of activities and programmes aimed at inspiring, educating, and empowering local young people. This latest funding award is a vital step in securing the sustainability of these services for the rest of the year.”

Coun Sandeep Ghosh, portfolio holder for finance at Boston Borough Council, said: “Since its inception in 2023, the UKSPF GRASSroots scheme has provided vital support to a wide range of projects across the borough, delivering tangible improvements for our communities.

“The latest funding round continues this progress, enabling organisations to bring forward initiatives that address local priorities and create lasting benefits.

“We are proud to support such a diverse selection of projects, each contributing in its own way to strengthening community cohesion, enhancing local facilities, and making Boston borough an even better place to live, work and visit.”

To learn more about funding opportunities in the Boston area, visit www.boston.gov.uk/lggf