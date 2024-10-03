Community health service staff awards shortlist announced
This year will be the first ever joint staff awards since Lincolnshire Community Health Service NHS Trust (LCHS) and United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (ULTH) came together in April of this year. The Group Staff Awards will be bigger and better than ever before, recognising and celebrating our NHS stars across the Group.
The awards have attracted 1,127 nominations, recognising staff who go above and beyond to provide excellent healthcare to the people of Lincolnshire.
In total, 56 individuals and teams who work across hospitals and community services have been shortlisted for this year’s awards in 14 categories.
The event will take place at the Epic Centre at the Lincolnshire Showground on Friday 15 November.
Karen Dunderdale, Group Chief Executive, said: “Congratulations to everyone who has been nominated this year. We have seen an enormous amount of change over the last year, so to be holding our first Group Staff Awards really gives us the opportunity to celebrate everything we have achieved.
“I believe this huge number of nominations from both patients and colleagues really reflects our exceptional staff who go above and beyond to provide the best possible quality of care to patients.”
The awards are funded by sponsorship from local businesses and suppliers, for which we are very grateful. Any business which is interested in supporting the awards is asked to contact [email protected] or call 01522 573986.
A full list of the shortlisted individuals and teams for each category of the awards is included below:
Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year Award
Paloma Diaz-Estevez, Clinical Service Lead, Lincolnshire Sexual Health service (LiSH)
Angelin Peeris, Specialist Speech and Language Therapist and CODE Staff Network Chair
Sara Blackbourn, Trust Lead Occupational Therapist
Steph Matthews, Senior Sexual Health Practitioner
Unsung Hero – Clinical Award
Nurses, Operating Department Practitioners and Health Care Support Workers, Theatres, Lincoln County Hospital
Luke Smith, Registered Nurse, Butterfly Hospice
Alyson Ashmore, HCSW, Vascular Suite, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston
Dr Durga Herath, Consultant Paediatrician
Unsung Hero – Non-Clinical Award
Wanda Rance, Housekeeper, County Hospital, Louth
Sarah Atkinson, Administrator, Learning and Development
Andrew Jackson-Parr, Chaplain, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston
Stuart Whitehead, Head of Estates
Team of the Year – Clinical Award
Acute Medical Short Stay Ward (AMSS), Pilgrim Hospital, Boston
Gynaecology Team, Lincoln County Hospital
Oncology inpatient and chemotherapy units, Trustwide
Post-COVID Team
Team of the Year – Non-Clinical Award
LCHS Health and Wellbeing Team
Community Diagnostic Centre Programme Team
John Minett, Jamie Wilson-Hogg and Tom Drury, IT Technical Engineers
LCHS Medical Devices Team
Chair’s Award
Restaurant Team, Lincoln County Hospital
Trish Tsuro Chair of REACH Staff Network/Research Nurse
Cardiac Physiology Team and Admin Team
Shaker Alsefi, Consultant, Surgical Emergency Admissions Unit (SEAU), Lincoln County Hospital
Acute Outstanding Leader Award
Akin Falayajo, Consultant, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston
Clare Frank, Business Manager to the Medical Director
Abbi Eustace, Matron,
Sally Miller, Clinical Services Manager
Community Outstanding Leader Award
Paloma Diaz-Estevez, Service Lead, Lincolnshire Sexual Health service (LiSH)
Jason Abrahall, Clinical Team Lead, Community Nursing
Lydia Hodson, Advanced Sexual Health Practitioner, Lincolnshire Sexual Health service (LiSH)
Hayley Parkin, Divisional Business Manager, Collaborative Community Care
Acute Great Patient Experience Award
Sharon Barks, Housekeeper, Safari Day Unit, Lincoln County Hospital
Laura Sandland-Taylor, Medical Registrar, SDEC, Lincoln County Hospital
Scampton Ward, Lincoln County Hospital
Debra Lomax, Midwife, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston
Community Great Patient Experience Award
Jason Kettle Specialist Childrens Physiotherapist, Grantham Health Clinic
Stephanie Wilkinson, Midwife, CoCos, Sleaford
Jane Carr, Staff Nurse, Fen House
Cardiac Rehab Therapy Team - Jen Purnell and Lorna McKinlay, Exercise Therapists, Lincoln Improvement, Education and Research Award
Kitten Scanner Team
Obstetric Cardiac Multi-Disciplinary Team
Neonatal Education Team Clinical Educators, Lincoln and Boston hospitals
Radiotherapy Team, Lincoln County Hospital
Volunteer of the Year Award
Jay Walford, Cardiac Rehabilitation, Lincoln County Hospital
Stephen Edmanson, Pulmonary Rehabilitation
Patient Safety Partners Elaine Freeman, Andy Izard, Colin Fiske, Dorothy Moore, Grace Heaton
Shirley Emerson, Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC), Pilgrim Hospital, Boston
Acute Rising Star Award
Gareth Holder, Deputy Security Management Specialist
Bethan Blackwood, Bereavement Maternity Support Worker
Ashley Broom, Strategy Manager
Hannah Steeper, Speech and Language Therapy Assistant, Ashby Ward, Lincoln County Hospital
Community Rising Star Award
Amanda Outen, Senior HCSW, Ravendale Health Centre
Tina Wright, Respiratory Assistant Practitioner, Venture House, Boston
Natasha Hewerdine, Children's Community Nurse
Maria Wilson, Cardiac Rehab Specialist Nurse
