Community health service staff awards shortlist announced

Following an extensive longlisting and shortlisting process, the nominations for the first Lincolnshire Community and Hospitals NHS Group Awards have now been whittled down to the final shortlist.

This year will be the first ever joint staff awards since Lincolnshire Community Health Service NHS Trust (LCHS) and United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (ULTH) came together in April of this year. The Group Staff Awards will be bigger and better than ever before, recognising and celebrating our NHS stars across the Group.

The awards have attracted 1,127 nominations, recognising staff who go above and beyond to provide excellent healthcare to the people of Lincolnshire.

In total, 56 individuals and teams who work across hospitals and community services have been shortlisted for this year’s awards in 14 categories.

LCHG Group Staff Awards.

The event will take place at the Epic Centre at the Lincolnshire Showground on Friday 15 November.

Karen Dunderdale, Group Chief Executive, said: “Congratulations to everyone who has been nominated this year. We have seen an enormous amount of change over the last year, so to be holding our first Group Staff Awards really gives us the opportunity to celebrate everything we have achieved.

“I believe this huge number of nominations from both patients and colleagues really reflects our exceptional staff who go above and beyond to provide the best possible quality of care to patients.”

The awards are funded by sponsorship from local businesses and suppliers, for which we are very grateful. Any business which is interested in supporting the awards is asked to contact [email protected] or call 01522 573986.

A full list of the shortlisted individuals and teams for each category of the awards is included below:

Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year Award

Paloma Diaz-Estevez, Clinical Service Lead, Lincolnshire Sexual Health service (LiSH)

Angelin Peeris, Specialist Speech and Language Therapist and CODE Staff Network Chair

Sara Blackbourn, Trust Lead Occupational Therapist

Steph Matthews, Senior Sexual Health Practitioner

Unsung Hero – Clinical Award

Nurses, Operating Department Practitioners and Health Care Support Workers, Theatres, Lincoln County Hospital

Luke Smith, Registered Nurse, Butterfly Hospice

Alyson Ashmore, HCSW, Vascular Suite, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston

Dr Durga Herath, Consultant Paediatrician

Unsung Hero – Non-Clinical Award

Wanda Rance, Housekeeper, County Hospital, Louth

Sarah Atkinson, Administrator, Learning and Development

Andrew Jackson-Parr, Chaplain, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston

Stuart Whitehead, Head of Estates

Team of the Year – Clinical Award

Acute Medical Short Stay Ward (AMSS), Pilgrim Hospital, Boston

Gynaecology Team, Lincoln County Hospital

Oncology inpatient and chemotherapy units, Trustwide

Post-COVID Team

Team of the Year – Non-Clinical Award

LCHS Health and Wellbeing Team

Community Diagnostic Centre Programme Team

John Minett, Jamie Wilson-Hogg and Tom Drury, IT Technical Engineers

LCHS Medical Devices Team

Chair’s Award

Restaurant Team, Lincoln County Hospital

Trish Tsuro Chair of REACH Staff Network/Research Nurse

Cardiac Physiology Team and Admin Team

Shaker Alsefi, Consultant, Surgical Emergency Admissions Unit (SEAU), Lincoln County Hospital

Acute Outstanding Leader Award

Akin Falayajo, Consultant, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston

Clare Frank, Business Manager to the Medical Director

Abbi Eustace, Matron,

Sally Miller, Clinical Services Manager

Community Outstanding Leader Award

Paloma Diaz-Estevez, Service Lead, Lincolnshire Sexual Health service (LiSH)

Jason Abrahall, Clinical Team Lead, Community Nursing

Lydia Hodson, Advanced Sexual Health Practitioner, Lincolnshire Sexual Health service (LiSH)

Hayley Parkin, Divisional Business Manager, Collaborative Community Care

Acute Great Patient Experience Award

Sharon Barks, Housekeeper, Safari Day Unit, Lincoln County Hospital

Laura Sandland-Taylor, Medical Registrar, SDEC, Lincoln County Hospital

Scampton Ward, Lincoln County Hospital

Debra Lomax, Midwife, Pilgrim Hospital, Boston

Community Great Patient Experience Award

Jason Kettle Specialist Childrens Physiotherapist, Grantham Health Clinic

Stephanie Wilkinson, Midwife, CoCos, Sleaford

Jane Carr, Staff Nurse, Fen House

Cardiac Rehab Therapy Team - Jen Purnell and Lorna McKinlay, Exercise Therapists, Lincoln Improvement, Education and Research Award

Kitten Scanner Team

Obstetric Cardiac Multi-Disciplinary Team

Neonatal Education Team Clinical Educators, Lincoln and Boston hospitals

Radiotherapy Team, Lincoln County Hospital

Volunteer of the Year Award

Jay Walford, Cardiac Rehabilitation, Lincoln County Hospital

Stephen Edmanson, Pulmonary Rehabilitation

Patient Safety Partners Elaine Freeman, Andy Izard, Colin Fiske, Dorothy Moore, Grace Heaton

Shirley Emerson, Urgent Treatment Centre (UTC), Pilgrim Hospital, Boston

Acute Rising Star Award

Gareth Holder, Deputy Security Management Specialist

Bethan Blackwood, Bereavement Maternity Support Worker

Ashley Broom, Strategy Manager

Hannah Steeper, Speech and Language Therapy Assistant, Ashby Ward, Lincoln County Hospital

Community Rising Star Award

Amanda Outen, Senior HCSW, Ravendale Health Centre

Tina Wright, Respiratory Assistant Practitioner, Venture House, Boston

Natasha Hewerdine, Children's Community Nurse

Maria Wilson, Cardiac Rehab Specialist Nurse