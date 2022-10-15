Have you seen Alan? Call police on 101.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help in locating Alan, who they say has not been seen since Saturday, October 8.

Alan is usually seen daily in the town centre and frequents shops in eateries including Heron Foods, Greggs, Yorkshire Trading and the Grosvenor Road areas.

He was last seen at around 9am at the Greggs store on Saturday.

Described as white and 5ft 9 inches tall, he is of thin build, with short dark brown untidy hair and clean shaven.

Police do not know what he may be wearing, but he is known not to dress according to the weather.

Alan is also described to be a chain smoker.

He was reported missing on 12 October.