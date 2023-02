Concern is growing for a missing 36-year-old man from Friskney.

Have you seen Dennis? Call 101.

The man called Dennis was last seen on a pushbike in the Friskney area at around 9.30pm on Sunday (February 12).

Lincolnshire Police would like anyone who may have seen him to contact them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A statement issued by police this afternoon (Tuesday) reads: “If you have seen Dennis or know his whereabouts, please call us on 101 and quote incident 100 of 14 February.