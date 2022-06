Have you seen Gary? Call 101.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help to find the man called Gary, who was reported missing from the Burgh Le Marsh area on Friday.

A statement reads: “We would appeal for anyone who has seen him or knows where he may be to get in touch.”

Gary is described as white, 5ft 6” tall with a slim build, with short dark brown hair and a moustache.