Concerns have been raised after a second person died in one month in road accidents on a stretch of the A52 at Croft.

The road was closed near Lomax garage after the latest accident.

The latest incident in which a woman died involved three cars and was reported around 2.50pm on Friday afternoon.

On Monday, November 6, Jordan Allen, 23, also lost her life in two-car collision at Croft Bank.

While investigations into the accidents continue, Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership (LRSP) have confirmed they reviewing that stretch of road with “Lincolnshire Police and County Council colleagues”.

Steve Batchelor, Senior Manager at LRSP, told Lincolnshire World: “This was a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this difficult time.

“While we must let the police investigation run its course without interference, as part of our continuing approach to road safety we are reviewing this stretch of road with our Police and County Council colleagues.

"Keeping our roads safe is paramount to us and we are looking at what else can be done to improve safety here.”

Residents took to social media to express their sadness following the latest incident and concern

Former Skegness councillor John Byford said: “Our MP along with the county councillors and portfolio holder for highways need to have an urgent meeting regarding this stretch of road.

"It’s been a death trap for many years. Something has to be done to make the road safer for users.”

County Councillor Carl Macey, told us he was contacted by a resident “who has to travel the A52 daily for work and has experienced some close calls and dangerous driving along this route”.

He said: “This person felt that something needed to be done to try and reduce this risk and asked if I could help in trying to look at some form of speed calming, having seen the sheer amount of recent and historic accidents.

"I fully supported this move and together we contacted Lincolnshire County Council’s highways team, to ask them to look at whether it was possible to begin the process of surveying what could be done.

"A survey will now take place in the near future and we are hopeful of a good outcome to prevent further accidents along this stretch moving forward.”

Lincolnshire Police are now appealing for help with their investigation into the most recent fatal accident.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Lomax Corner Garage on Croft Bank around 2.50pm on Friday afternoon.

Divertions were put in place into Croft and the A52 re-opened in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The vehicles involved were a red Peugeot 207, a silver Vauxhall Corsa and a grey Ford Transit.

Anyone who was at the scene and not yet spoken to police, is asked come forward to help the the investigation.

Police are also urging anyone who may have relevant dash cam footage to get in touch.