Coningsby residents' warning after lithium battery fire
Residents in Coningsby were warned to keep their windows closed after a lithium battery fire.
Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue crews from Woodhall Spa and Horncastle were called to a fire at a commercial storage facility on Langrick Road at 4.26am this morning (Monday) after reports of a large fire.
The RAF confirmed that this area is no longer used by the Air Force.
The fire involved a quantity of lithium batteries and around 150 reels of fibre optic cabling, and residents in the local area are advised to keep windows and doors closed.
Fire crews are still in attendance at the incident. More as we have it.