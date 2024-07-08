Coningsby residents' warning after lithium battery fire

The fire on Langrick Road, Coningsby. Photos: John Aron Photography

​Residents in Coningsby were warned to keep their windows closed after a lithium battery fire.

​Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue crews from Woodhall Spa and Horncastle were called to a fire at a commercial storage facility on Langrick Road at 4.26am this morning (Monday) after reports of a large fire.

The RAF confirmed that this area is no longer used by the Air Force.

The fire involved a quantity of lithium batteries and around 150 reels of fibre optic cabling, and residents in the local area are advised to keep windows and doors closed.