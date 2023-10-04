Controlled burning left unattended sparks blaze involving five tonnes of straw bales
Controlled burning left unattended has been given as the cause of a straw bales blaze in the countryside near Alford.
Five tonnes of straw bales were destroyed by the fire at Welton le Marsh.
Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue sent a crew from Skegnes Fire Station to the scene along Main Road in the village.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze using two drags and one hosereel jet.
If you spot a fire in the countryside, dial 999 and ask for the Fire Service.