Register
BREAKING
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard

Controlled burning left unattended sparks blaze involving five tonnes of straw bales

Controlled burning left unattended has been given as the cause of a straw bales blaze in the countryside near Alford.
By Chrisie Redford
Published 4th Oct 2023, 09:22 BST
In the case of an emergency dial 999 and ask for the fire service.In the case of an emergency dial 999 and ask for the fire service.
In the case of an emergency dial 999 and ask for the fire service.

Five tonnes of straw bales were destroyed by the fire at Welton le Marsh.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue sent a crew from Skegnes Fire Station to the scene along Main Road in the village.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze using two drags and one hosereel jet.

If you spot a fire in the countryside, dial 999 and ask for the Fire Service.

Related topics:Fire service